A bond amount has been set for two suspects charged in shootings last week, when police responded to three different unrelated firearm crimes.
Michael Jones, 26, of Ashford and Calvin Bivins, 29, of Dothan, were arrested Oct. 25 and charged with first-degree robbery and attempted murder.
The first shooting occurred last Thursday morning near the intersection of North Edgewood Drive and West Powell Street.
According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Jones and Bivins each have bond amounts totaling $300,000. However, the Alabama Pardons and Parole has issued parole violations for both men: no bond on 2009 first-degree robbery charge for Jones; and no bond on a 2015 second-degree rape charge for Bivins.
“When the call originally came in, it was reported as a motor-vehicle accident,” said Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover. “It was determined, once officers arrived just after 2:40 a.m., it was actually an assault call. The victim had been shot once under the left arm area, and the bullet traveled through his chest. It appears the victim realized he was being robbed and tried to block the bullet.”
The victim was identified as Andrew Strange of Indiana. Police believe Strange was traveling through town, and say the shooting could be related to a drug deal.
Dothan Police continue to search for suspects wanted in connection with other two shootings that left two men dead.
Around 2 p.m. last Thursday, officers were called to the 1200 block of Greenwood Drive by a report of another shooting.
“During the investigation, witnesses informed investigators the victim and several other people were outside sitting around a table talking when a male wearing a Halloween mask and orange clothing appeared from behind a privacy fence and fatally shot 25-year-old Bernard Bryant,” Glover said.
The bullet struck Bryant under the armpit area and the traveled into the chest area, killing him.
The third shooting occurred on Woodham Road just off Headland Avenue in Dothan about 10:20 p.m. last Thursday.
“The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Rodney Caliste,” Glover said. “At this time, we believe Mr. Caliste was shot one time to the head area.”
According to police, Caliste was shot outside his home near his driveway. A person who was allegedly inside the home when the shooting occurred was interviewed by investigators, and later determined not to be a suspect.
Anyone with any information regarding the deaths of Bryant and Caliste is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.
