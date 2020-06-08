Botulism deemed likely cause of death for wildlife in local subdivision

According to recent test results released to the Dothan Police Department, botulism has been named the most likely cause of death for 14 ducks and geese found dead at Emerald Lake located inside Northside subdivision.
Friday, the Thompson-Bishop-Sparks State Diagnostic Laboratory in Auburn sent the results from the analysis saying no evidence of an infectious etiology was observed upon necropsy and histopathologic examination. Heavy metal levels are within acceptable levels and pesticides were not detected upon analysis.
According to the state diagnostic laboratory, botulism remains the most likely cause of death. Ducks often contract botulism from feeding on decaying vegetation or other organic material on the bottom of ponds.
The laboratory found no evidence of any poison in the duck or water sample.
On May 26, Dothan Police received multiple calls from residents in the neighborhood about several dead ducks and geese found near the lake. On May 28, one deceased duck was collected by investigators and sent off for testing.
