A Dothan man is accused of trying to strangle his girlfriend Thursday.
Eric Jordan Lee, 33, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence-strangulation/suffocation.
“Officers responded to the 1900 block of Honeysuckle Road Thursday to a domestic violence call,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “During the investigation it was determined the couple had a dispute and Mr. Lee wrapped his hands around the victim’s throat in attempt to cut off her air supply.”
According to Magill, the victim had bruising around her neck area, but refused treatment.
Lee is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.