A Brundidge store clerk was shot and killed in a robbery of a Gulf gas station on Highway 10 early Wednesday.
Police say an unidentified man entered the station and robbed it, and then shot and killed the clerk.
Investigators are viewing surveillance video in hope of identifying the suspect.
The name of the store clerk has not yet been released.
For more, visit WSFA.com.
