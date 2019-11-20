Three Geneva County residents were arrested after a combined investigation into a recent burglary spree that took place in Geneva County and Holmes and Washington counties in Florida.
Scotty Cordell, Michael Thomasson, and Maxwell Gibbons, were arrested and are currently booked in the Geneva County Jail.
“Over the past couple of months the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and our office have responded to multiple burglary calls and stolen ATV calls,” said Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. “We are still investigating the crime spree, but as of now, we have three individuals under arrest. All three currently live in Geneva County, but in the past have lived or have ties to Holmes County.”
According to Helms, Cordell, Thomasson, and Givens are accused of burglarizing roughly nine homes in both Geneva and Holmes counties.
“These suspects burglarized multiple homes and property,” Helms said. “Several of the homes are unoccupied homes, vacation homes, and hunting cabins. We have recovered multiple household items, ATVs, a hunting bow and other items that were stolen. We are working to identity each stolen item, and hope to have the items returned to their proper owners soon.”
Cordell, Thomasson, and Givens could face charges of receiving stolen property, theft of property, and burglary. They are also facing charges in Holmes and Walton County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.