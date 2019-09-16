A September trial for one of the four suspects charged with capital murder in the 2016 death of Paxton Kennedy is rescheduled for November.
Dama Nell Clark’s trial will begin Nov. 4 in Circuit Judge Larry Anderson’s courtroom.
Clark is charged with capital murder for shooting into an occupied vehicle. Investigators say she intentionally caused the death of the 23-year-old Kennedy by shooting him in the head with a .380-caliber pistol while he sat inside a 1994 Nissan pickup truck on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016.
Clark was arrested later in January 2016 in Panama City, Florida, and transported back to Houston County.
Joshua Steven Nance, Clark’s boyfriend, was originally charged with capital murder but was found guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter in a February 2019 trial. Pamela Henderson Whitaker and Eric Lance West were also charged with capital murder, but those charges were dismissed, and Whitaker and West are free on bond until a grand jury reconsiders the cases against them.
Officials believe the shooting was drug-related.
Investigators testified in February that Nance fired the shot that killed Kennedy, and that the other three charged acted as accomplices. According to previous testimony, Kennedy owed Whitaker money for drugs.
Nance testified during his trial that Clark called Kennedy to set up a meeting location the night he was shot and killed.
