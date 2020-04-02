With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increasing daily, the worry of exposure is just one more challenge law enforcement officers face while trying to protect and serve.
Capt. Todd David and his wife, Lt. Rachel David, have served with the Dothan Police Department for many years. The couple will tell everyone they know and understand the dangers associated with their job. However, with the many challenges everyone is facing with the coronavirus, they know carrying a badge doesn’t take away any concerns or illuminate any fears. That’s where their faith kicks in.
“We are a strong faith-based family,” said Rachel. “We are trying to do our job, live our lives, and raise our children, just like everyone else is during this trying time. Like all other faith-based families, we are relying on our faith to see family and our country through this.”
With several families suffering from a spouse losing a job or work-time cut, they are spending more and more time at home. But, that’s not the case for the Davids.
While many families are enjoying playing games with their children through the day, or working in their yard to enjoy the sun while preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the Davids are spraying down their work boots to prevent the spread, gloving up, and disinfecting everything they come in contact with.
“Being in law enforcement, we are essential employees, and we must do our jobs,” Rachel said. “Crime doesn’t stop, and we have a job to do, and that is to protect and serve our residents. So, if that means spraying down our work boots with Lysol, changing shoes, or changing clothes before we go home, no matter what, we will do what we have to do.”
The Davids, like other law enforcement officers, are responding to calls with the hope of de-escalating situations where people are acting out because their emotions are taking over, due to the stress associated with the coronavirus.
Crime rates are climbing, and domestic violence calls are increasing, but the Davids as well as all other law enforcement officer, are dedicated to their career and determined to make a difference in their community.
“We know people are losing their jobs, and we understand the parents are having to homeschool their children, we understand the many ways everyone is being affected during this trying time,” Rachel said. “We empathize and we help, but after working 12 hours, we also have officers who are going home to spouses who have been laid off, and children that need to be homeschooled, as well. The next day that officer returns to do his/her job all over again. We carry our burdens, and we help to shoulder the burden of others. To me, that’s essential.”
Not only do the Davids have to worry about their safety while serving the community, they also have to worry about the safety of their two sons.
“Like I said, we are a strong faith-based family and yes, we have educated our children about the dangers of the virus, but we have also educated them on the facts of the virus and what safety precautions that should be followed. We don’t want our children just to hear the doom conversations associated with the virus, we also want them to also hear about the victims who have recovered from the virus. But, most importantly, we don’t want them to live a life of chaos. We also stress the importance to our children, just how blessed we are, their parents are still employed and are facing that financial issue.”
With two young children at home, the Davids have found their self in the same situation as many other parents in the Wiregrass area -- homeschooling.
“You know, we are truly blessed,” she said. “We are blessed not only do our children attend a school that has teachers who have done a fantastic job in setting up online learning for our children as well as other children attending their school. We are blessed. We are trying to help others, as others are trying to help us. To me, this is just a fine example of the ole saying it takes a village. Our village is everyone working together. We are a blessed family encouraged to see the positive in this situation.”
