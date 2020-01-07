Dothan police responded to an armed robbery call at Local Cash Advance located in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway Tuesday.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill, one suspect has been apprehended, and a second suspect is being sought.
“The investigation is early,” Magill said. “However, I can tell you officers are still in the area searching for the second suspect.”
One suspect was armed with a handgun, police said.
No details are available at this time if any money was stolen during robbery.
The name of the suspect in custody is not being released at this time.
