Chancellor man requests preliminary hearing in elderly abuse case

A Geneva County man, who, according to the sheriff, was arrested after he beat his father and caused severe trauma, is requesting a preliminary hearing.
Daniel Jones, 31, of Chancellor, was arrested July 18 and charged with second-degree elderly abuse.
According to court documents, Jones requested to have a preliminary hearing.
Geneva County Judge Stephen Smith issued an order scheduling Jones’ preliminary hearing for Sept. 4.
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told The Eagle earlier that Jones’ father, Kenneth Jones, had placed a protection order against his son prior to the attack.
“This was not the first time we have responded to domestic issues involving Daniel abusing his father,” Helms said. “Daniel has a lengthy history with law enforcement, and actually he pleaded guilty to the last time he was charged with domestic violence.”
Helms said the victim suffered several bruises, a bone fracture around the eye area, and swelling on the brain.
