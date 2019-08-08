An Ozark man arrested in 2016 on felony charges recently had his charges dismissed by a Dale County Judge.

Christopher Joseph Lucier was originally arrested on felony charges, however in 2017 those charges were reduced to misdemeanor charges, and Lucier was ordered to participate in the Veteran’s Court Program.

According to court documents, Dale County Judge Kimberly Clark issued an order dismissing the charges against Lucier after he successfully completed the Veteran’s Court Program.

