An Ozark man arrested in 2016 on felony charges recently had his charges dismissed by a Dale County Judge.
Christopher Joseph Lucier was originally arrested on felony charges, however in 2017 those charges were reduced to misdemeanor charges, and Lucier was ordered to participate in the Veteran’s Court Program.
According to court documents, Dale County Judge Kimberly Clark issued an order dismissing the charges against Lucier after he successfully completed the Veteran’s Court Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.