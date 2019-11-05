HOLMES COUNTY, Florida -- Two Walton County, Florida women eluded law enforcement across two states before being arrested in Geneva County.
Victoria Irene Duncan, 30, and her passenger, Chandra Victoria Goodman, 34, both of DeFuniak Springs, face charges in Florida and Alabama after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit that began near the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office substation on Highway 90 in Ponce de Leon, Florida and ended on Highway 87 in Geneva County.
Duncan and Goodman are each charged in Geneva County with attempting to elude law enforcement, criminal mischief, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. They are charged in Holmes County with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and for their respective warrants out of Holmes County, Florida for violation of probation in connection with a 2018 trafficking methamphetamine case. Duncan is additionally charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement and reckless driving.
According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, Duncan reached speeds of more than 100 mph as she continued to elude the deputy, traveling on a route that took the pursuit from Highway 90 to Highway 81, and into Geneva County.
The pursuit came to an end when Duncan hit her brakes, causing a Geneva County Sheriff’s Office Unit to strike the back of her car.
Duncan and Goodman were taken into custody by a Geneva County deputy. After taking the female suspects into custody, deputies observed a glass glass pipe lying in plain view in the vehicle, as well as what appeared to be methamphetamine lying in the front seat. A vehicle search was conducted, during which deputies located numerous syringes and glass pipes, scales, and marijuana.
