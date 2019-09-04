An Enterprise man is accused of writing a bad check to cover his vehicle down payment at a local car dealership.
Anthony Doral Haynes, 45, of Enterprise, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree theft of property.
Police say Haynes entered the Dothan Volkswagen on July 3, wrote a check in the amount of $2,500 for a down payment on a 2019 Hyundai Azera.
“Once the car dealership was notified the check bounced, the car dealership began notifying Haynes, requesting the vehicle be returned,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
According to Watkins, Haynes refused to return the vehicle.
“During the investigation, investigators subpoena Haynes bank records,” Watkins said. “It was determined Haynes opened the bank account with $40 and turned around and wrote the car dealership a check for the amount of $2,500 knowing the funds were not available.”
