Child sex crime charges dismissed against Geneva County woman

GENEVA - Charges against a woman arrested and charged with making a video of a 19-year-old man performing sexual acts on an infant child have been dismissed.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation arrested Lisa Williamson, 41, and Steven Anthony Jackson, 19, both of Hartford last month.
Authorities previously told the Dothan Eagle Williamson filmed Jackson performing sex acts on the child, and may have been using a subscription service online for distribution.
Williamson was originally charged with permitting a child to engage in production of obscene material, sex abuse of a child, production of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.
According to court documents, Geneva County Assistant Attorney Amanda Smith filed a motion requesting the charges be dismissed. Smith listed in her motion that Jackson admitted he perpetrated an elaborate scheme using Williamson’s identification and fraudulent social media accounts to make it appear she was involved in the alleged crimes.
Smith said in her motion, although the matter remains under investigation, the state believes that at this time justice requires the charges pending Williamson be dismissed.
Geneva County District Judge Stephen Smith issued an order dismissing the charges against Williamson; and releasing her from the Geneva County Jail.
Jackson is charged with production of child pornography and first degree sodomy.
According to law enforcement, a tip was received regarding the pornography operation, and the couple was arrested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.