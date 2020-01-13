OZARK - Hackers have apparently accessed the City of Ozark’s website, and, as of Monday morning, it's still down.
On Friday, the city’s website displayed the works “Hacked by Anonyomous Iran.” In smaller print, the words “We love your country but we hate your President!” appeared.
According to Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker, the city's IT department took the website down.
"Once IT has completed what needs to be done, and it determines if the hackers affected city business, an investigation into the matter will begin," Walker said. "At this time, we don't believe any city business was affected.
Ozark is one of several cities whose website has been hacked since U.S. Forces killed Iranian leader Maj. Gen. Quassim Suleimani earlier this month. It's not known if those web intrusions are related.
Last weekend, a group claiming to have Iranian ties breached the Federal Depository Library Program's website.
It is not known if those in Iran or supporters of the regime there hacked the Ozark website or if a copycat is responsible. In at least some of the other cases, teen hackers sympathetic to Iran are believed responsible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.