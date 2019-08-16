A Dothan man was arrested after allegedly shooting multiple times at a business located in the 600 block of West Carroll Street, on July 20.
Richard Allen Eldridge, 50, was arrested Aug. 14 and is charged with two counts of discharging a gun at an unoccupied building.
Eldridge shot at the building as a way of retaliation due to an ongoing civil dispute, police said.
“Due to information obtained during the investigation, when employees arrived for work on July 21, multiple bullet holes were noticed in the building,” said Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon. “Eldridge was identified as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. It was also determined during the investigation Eldridge is involved in an ongoing civil dispute with the owner and or employee of the business.”
Eldridge is currently out of jail on a $20,000 bond.
