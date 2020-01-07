A Dothan man faces assault charges after police say he fired shots during a dispute over a vehicle that left one man with minor injuries.
Calvin Earl Cochran, 52, is charged with second-degree assault.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Cochran and the victim were having a civil dispute involving a vehicle,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “On Jan. 3, Mr. Cochran allegedly fired a gun on Persimmon Street, where a bullet grazed the victim, causing minor injuries to the victim’s torso area.”
Persimmon Street runs parallel to Headland Avenue from Pine Street to Wilson Street near PASS Academy in northeast Dothan.
Cochran is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
