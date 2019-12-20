Coley McCraney, charged in deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett

Editor’s Note: As 2019 comes to an end, The Eagle is presenting a Year in Review series highlighting some of the area’s top events. The stories were selected by the newspaper’s news team and will publish daily through New Year’s Eve.
BY MICHELE W. FOREHAND
Wiregrass residents were stunned March 16 by information regarding a potential breakthrough in the 1999 slaying of teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.
Coley McCraney, 45, of Dothan and formerly of Ozark, was arrested and booked in the Dale County Jail. He faces three capital murder charges for Beasley and two capital murder charges for Hawlett. His charges stem from DNA test results performed by Parabon Labs in Virginia, which matched McCraney's DNA to evidence collected from the crime scene. Results were also confirmed by the Alabama state lab.
In an unrelated case, McCraney was ordered to submit DNA by a judge as part of a paternity petition from a woman who claimed McCraney was the father of her child born in September 1998, according to court documents reviewed by the Dothan Eagle. The order for DNA submission was made July 30, 1999, by Ozark Judge Fred Steagall.
Beasley and Hawlett, were both 17 and from Dothan when they went missing, and it was two days before their bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car on a side street in Ozark on Aug. 1, 1999. The crime scene where the bodies were found indicated the two girls had been shot in the head with a 9 mm handgun.
If convicted, McCraney faces either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams previously said he will seek the death penalty.
David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough, defense attorneys who represent McCraney, believe their client is innocent of the murder charges. McCraney has professed his innocence through attorneys and his wife.
Harrison has asserted that his client’s DNA only proved he knew one of the victims, and that the DNA did not prove he murdered the two girls.
In October, McCraney said he was ready to go to trial. A tentative trial date is scheduled for Spring 2020.
McCraney is the first person indicted in the 20-year-old case. Another person, Johnny William Barrentine, was arrested in September of 1999, but released on bond when Barrentine's DNA did not match DNA from evidence collected at the crime scene. His case was presented to a grand jury in January of 2000, but the grand jury chose not to indict.
