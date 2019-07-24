A Columbia man is accused of burglarizing his former employer and stealing multiple tools.

Jonathan Patrick Cureton, 38, of Columbia was arrested Tuesday, July 23 and charged with third-degree burglary.

According to police, Cureton is a former employee of Tri-State Rubber located in the 1400 block of Ross Clark Circle.

“During the investigation law enforcement reviewed video surveillance camera footage, and Cureton was positively identified as the suspect wanted in connection to stealing multiple tools from the business,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.

Watkins stated the tools were valued at $1,200.

Cureton was released from jail on a $15,000 bond.

