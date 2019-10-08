A Louisiana man was arrested in Jackson County, Florida, Monday in connection with several burglaries and an armed robbery in Dothan. Combined efforts between Dothan Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Monday, led to the arrest of a Louisiana man.
Jamir Yastin Baxter, 19, of Boyce, Louisiana, was arrested in a joint effort between Dothan police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. He faces a fugitive from justice charge.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III, Dothan police notified the sheriff’s office about Baxter on Monday, saying they believed Baxter to be armed and dangerous, and traveling through Jackson County in a gold BMW. Dothan police sought Baxter as a person of interest in multiple burglaries, armed burglaries, and at least one armed robbery in Dothan.
Baxter was spotted in the Campbellton area and officers watched him for two to three hours. At roughly 8 p.m. Baxter began to travel south towards the Cottondale area. Deputies pulled Baxter over based on an outstanding warrant from Houston County for attempted burglary, and Baxter was taken into custody. Investigators from Dothan Police Department assisted members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. While in custody, investigators with the Dothan Police Department obtained a post-Miranda warning statement from Baxter, who admitted to the burglaries and informed them that there were items related to crimes contained inside of the vehicle.
Baxter provided officers with written consent to search the vehicle and items from some of the burglaries and the armed robbery were recovered from the vehicle.
Baxter was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await extradition.
