A Dothan community activist arrested last Saturday on assault and drug charges is out of jail on bond.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office jail docket shows Kenneth Glasgow was released at 3:03 Friday morning.
District Judge Benjamin Lewis Thursday set a $28,000 bond for the Saturday charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
Although Glasgow is out of jail on bond for his most recent charges, he could go back to jail.
The state filed a motion to revoke Glasgow’s bond on the 2018 capital murder charge earlier this week while he was still in jail. During Glasgow's bond hearing, District Judge Benjamin Lewis did not make a ruling on the state’s motion to revoke. He took it under advisement.
As of Friday morning, Lewis had not issued an order granting or denying the state's motion to revoke Glasgow’s bond.
During Glasgow’s bond hearing, arresting Dothan police officer Shane Bailes testified that Glasgow, 54, was stopped for a routine traffic violation of failure to signal around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Blackshear Street.
According to Bailes, Glasgow’s nervousness and movements prompted Bailes to call for backup.
Once Glasgow exited the vehicle, a “free-air search” was performed, as was a search of Glasgow.
Upon the search, an envelope containing a substance was found inside his jacket pocket, Bailes said. The envelope was given to the backup officer to hold.
“I attempted to place Mr. Glasgow in handcuffs, but he tensed up and I needed assistance from backup,” Bailes said. “The envelope was placed on the vehicle, and that’s when Mr. Glasgow attempted to eat it.”
Bailes also testified that he attempted to retrieve the substance from Glasgow’s mouth, and was bitten and a struggle began.
During the struggle, Glasgow was shocked with a stun gun and he suffered minor injuries to his head.
Both Glasgow and the officer were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
According to police, during Glasgow’s interview with investigators, he admitted to having the substance but said it was medication for his private area.
The substance was tested, and the results show it to be crack cocaine.
Glasgow was arrested in March 2018 and charged with capital murder. He faces capital-murder charges in connection with the death of Breunia Jennings, 23.
Police believe Glasgow drove a car from which Jamie Townes, a passenger, fired shots that resulted in the death of Jennings. Police believe Townes shot Jennings because he believed she stole his car.
Glasgow has been involved in several community movements since being released from prison. He was convicted on drug charges in the late 1980s.
Upon his release, he founded The Ordinary People Society, a community and homeless ministry in Dothan. He has advocated for the restoration of voting rights for ex-felons and helped start Moma Tina’s Mission House in Dothan, along with his mother.
Glasgow has referred to himself as Kenny “Sharpton” Glasgow on several occasions and is believed to be the half brother of the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network.
Under Alabama law, murder committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim is in a vehicle is considered a capital crime. A person convicted of a capital crime is eligible for life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Also, under Alabama’s complicity statute, a person believed to have aided or abetted a crime is equally liable for the underlying crime.
