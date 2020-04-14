Complaints regarding non-essential businesses violating closing order starting to decrease

For the past three weeks Dothan police have followed up on multiple complaints regarding non-essential businesses violating Gov. Kay Ivey’s closing order. However, as of Monday officers are starting to see a decrease in complaints.
“When the closing order was first issued we received multiple, multiple complaints,” said Dothan Sgt. David Saxon. “Some of those complaints were regarding the same business, while other complaints addressed additional businesses violating the order. Today I have not received any new complaints.”
According to Saxon, to follow protocol he must investigate each complaint to determine if the business actually is open during the closing order, and second, he must also make sure that business does not fall in the guidelines set by the Alabama Department of Public Health as an essential business.
“Some of the complaints we received did actually fall into the essential business category, while others did not,” Saxon said. “Once a complaint has been made, I reach out to that business. I inform the business a complaint has been made against that business violating the order. Most business owners have cooperated fully. But, I do have a few that continue to violate the order, and a report is being made for magistrate to issue a summons for that business. Plus, that business can be fined up to $500 a day for each day they are open violating the mandatory order issued by Gov. Ivey.”
Saxon believes the decrease in number of complaints received is due to local business owners realizing the police department is taking every complaint seriously and investigating each one.
“Each complaint has to be investigated,” Saxon said. “This is a mandatory order and it has to be followed. But, thankfully we are starting to see the number of complaints decrease, so hopefully businesses owners are realizing this is something we are taking very seriously.”
To file a complaint regarding a non-essential business violating the mandatory closing order, visit www.dothan.org and on the left hand sign of the screen, click on the "Report a concern" tab.
