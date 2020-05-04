VERNON, Florida – A Jacksonville, Florida, man was arrested last week after police say he stole a vehicle from Vernon before leading officers through three counties in a pursuit.
Devonta Christopher Ross, 27, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, flee and elude with disregard of person or property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, felony driving while license is suspended, and obstruction.
On April 29, a Washington County Deputy received a call in reference to a Vernon resident waking up to find his 2008 Nissan SUV was stolen overnight. Deputies began speaking with neighbors and collecting evidence to locate the vehicle and suspect in the theft. While deputies were still trying to locate the vehicle, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received information from investigators in Jacksonville that a vehicle that was stolen at gunpoint in Jacksonville on April 27 was possibly abandoned in the area of the Vernon Express in Vernon.
Deputies responded to the area and located the vehicle stolen from Jacksonville abandoned at the Vernon Dollar General. It was discovered that the two vehicle thefts were related and at this point deputies entered the Vernon resident’s vehicle as stolen and listed the suspect as armed and dangerous.
Just before 3 a.m. on April 30, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Nissan SUV for an equipment violation. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop.
Deputies chased the vehicle into Washington County where deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Chipley Police Department joined the pursuit on Highway 90 in Chipley. Deputies confirmed that the vehicle they were pursuing was in fact the Nissan SUV stolen hours earlier in Vernon and the suspect they were chasing were possibly armed with a firearm.
The driver fled down side streets and through multiple businesses parking lots and one point swerving at a Chipley Police officer attempting to strike his vehicle before making it back to Highway 90 heading toward Holmes County.
As the pursuit made entered Caryville, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputies were waiting and deployed spike strips, flattening the SUV’s tires and ending the pursuit moments later. Deputies arrested the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle. As the vehicle was coming to a stop, deputies saw a bag thrown from the vehicle which when recovered they discovered a loaded firearm and a BB gun that was a replica of a real firearm.
