In 2005, a jury convicted Billy Ray Marchman on a murder charge for the 2004 Christmas shooting death of his wife, Pamela Stewart Marchman. Although he was sentenced to serve 99 years, Marchman could be released in the near future.
According to the Medical Furlough Act, passed by the Alabama Legislature in 2009, Alabama’s prison commissioner has the authority to release inmates who are terminally ill.
“The victim’s family is just being victimized by the system,” said Wiregrass Angel House Executive Director Shelly Linderman. “The family has seen no proof this man is terminally ill, and we are being told that is because of HIPPA and that would be a violation of his rights. Rights, what rights? He is a convicted felon. What about the family’s rights? So, the family is left taking the Alabama’s prison commissioner’s word on this.”
In 2004, Billy Ray Marchman killed his wife, Pamela. The two were recently married. After shooting her six times at the couple's Dothan home, he then shot himself in the head, but survived.
Pamela Stewart Marchman’s children are speaking out about the potential release.
“I was 15 and my brother, Dustin, was 21 when our mother was murdered,” said Kristen Murkerson. “Just imagine, just for a moment, calling your mom to let her know the movie she dropped you off to see was over and she could come and pick you up. But each call you make, there is no answer. You know something is wrong, but at 15, never in your wildest dreams do you imagine your mother’s life has ended while you were watching a movie. That when she pulled away from dropping you off, you would never see her again. Believe me, it is devastating. Our mother was not killed in an accident or died because she was sick. She was murdered, and if it were not for Billy Ray, she would still be here.”
Murkerson said the family never received notification regarding Marchman’s release through the Alabama Department of Corrections.
“I called about his upcoming parole hearing, and that is when I was informed he was granted early release due to being terminally ill,” Murkerson said. “That’s when I was told a letter had been mailed out, but it went to an old address.”
Murkerson and her brother said they have lost trust in the justice system.
“He will just walk out,” Murkerson said. “He needs to stay behind bars. That’s why our family has started a petition in hope of keeping him behind bars, but also showing the prison board how others feel about a murderer being released. We want everyone to know what is going on — a convicted murderer is not serving his sentence for a crime he committed. He is being released. We have more than 1,000 signatures on this petition and even though this petition may not affect Billy Ray’s release, I hope and pray it prevents other inmates from being released early because they are terminally ill. Gov. Kay Ivey stated in a letter a terminally ill inmate is an expense to taxpayers, but no expense can compare to what our family has had to pay over the last 14 years. Although his life may be ending, our grief, the loss of our mother, is infinite. There must be justice for victims.”
Linderman believes a different decision can still be made.
“Marchman’s parole hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, and I hope and pray Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn has a change of heart,” Linderman said. “Right now, it looks like if Marchman is denied parole he will be released because of the Medical Furlough Act. To me, it’s just not right for one man to have so much say. In the past, Gov. Kay Ivey has been a true champion for victims, and I hope and pray she steps in and does something about this. Marchman being released is just a gross injustice for this family.”
Linderman said she would be attending Marchman’s parole hearing along with the victim’s family.
“I want the victim's family’s voices heard, and I want my voice heard,” Linderman said. “This is not justice being served by letting a murderer out of prison. This family needs to see proof of his medical condition. Let them have some sort of peace to know he really is terminally ill. I heard he has six months to live. Well, six months is long period of time. What if he hurts or kills someone else? He shouldn’t be allowed to choose where or with whom he dies. He took that choice away from Pamela.”
The family's petition can be found at the Wiregrass Angel House’s Facebook page.
There is currently no indication when Marchman may be released.
