ANDALUSIA - A noise complaint received by law enforcement here ended with the arrest of a woman who police say violated Alabama's stay-at-home order.
Melanie Nicole Chambers, 38, was arrested Monday and faces multiple drug charges.
Andalusia police received a call regarding loud music coming from the area of Chambers' home. According to an Associated Press report, when officers arrived, they observed around 50 people attending a party.
Police report that Chambers became angry with the officers and purposely coughed on an officer. Before coughing on the officer, Chambers asked individuals attending the party if they had the coronavirus.
Chambers was originally charged with criminal assault with a bodily fluid. However, Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson dropped the charge saying Chambers’ actions did not meet the required standards of that charge.
Officers conducted a sweep of the residence and multiple drugs were found.
Chambers is currently in jail on bonds totaling $23,500.
