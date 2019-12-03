JACKSON COUNTY, Florida – A traffic stop for erratic driving resulted in the arrest of a Cottondale, Florida, woman Monday.
Rachel Kimbell, 48, is charged with driving under the influence.
A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office observed a Toyota utility vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel. The deputy continued to observe the vehicle’s driving pattern, when the vehicle made a turn onto Fairview Road, the vehicle was unable to maintain the lane of travel.
“A deputy conducted a traffic stop,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III. “The deputy approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver who was identified as Rachel Kimbell. The odor of intoxicating beverage was emanating from the vehicle.”
According to Roberts, Kimbell was very disoriented and had troubling complying with commands.
“The deputy requested Kimbell to exit the vehicle, and when she exited she had to use the vehicle for support to walk,” Roberts said. “She submitted to field sobriety exercises, but based on the deputy’s training and experience, he believed her to be under the influence of alcohol.”
Kimbell was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility where she provided a breath sample, and the sample indicated she was over the legal limit of 0.08.
