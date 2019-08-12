A Cottonwood man was arrested and faces multiple sex crime charges after a family member filed a report with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
Emenike Downey, 39, of Cottonwood, is charged with possession of child porn, production of child porn with a minor, and second-degree sodomy.
“All we can say at this time is the victim reported the crime,” Houston County Sheriff Investigator Jason Grantham said. “We are anticipating additional charges, and as of today, we have allegations of additional victims.”
Grantham confirmed the victim is under the age of 17, and the alleged crimes occurred within the last six months.
Downey is currently in the Houston County Jail without bond.
Downey was arrested in December 2018 on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic violence-harassment.
Grantham asks anyone who has had contact with Downey that believes they may be a victim, to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 334-677-4808.
