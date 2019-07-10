Police arrested a Cottonwood man Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a nurse in the Flowers Hospital emergency room.

Bradley Tyler Harden, 22, is charged with second-degree assault and possession of synthetic narcotics.

Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said Harden was receiving treatment in the emergency room at Flowers Hospital when the alleged assault occurred.

“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Harden was under the influence of narcotics when he arrived at the hospital and when the alleged crime was committed,” Watkins said.

The nurse received injuries to both wrists, Watkins said.

Harden is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $25,000.

