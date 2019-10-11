COTTONWOOD – Police are seeking assistance in finding who is responsible for cutting the main telephone cables serving this section of southeastern Houston County three times in the past few weeks.
According to a release from the Cottonwood Police Department, “an individual or individuals” have cut the phone lines and taken about 100 feet of cable each time. Police said since there is only a small amount of copper in the lines, it’s unlikely that’s the reason for the theft.
The incidents have taken place in the 16000 and 19000 blocks of Cottonwood Road.
“Each cut has disrupted landline telephone communication,” the release states. “This area has limited cellular telephone coverage making landline communications essential to report emergencies.”
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the Cottonwood police at 334-691-2671 or the Houston County Sheriff’s Department at 334-677-4808.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.