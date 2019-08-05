Sheriff’s investigators arrested the son of Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver Friday for allegedly driving a vehicle into Memphis Baptist Church just after midnight Thursday, Aug.2, and leaving the scene.
Robert Sterling Culver, 31, is currently free on bonds totaling $18,000.
Culver is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, ignition lock and false reporting to law enforcement.
According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, Culver reported the vehicle stolen after the incident occurred.
“At this time the total amount of damage has not been determined,” Valenza said. “However, the damage to the church is estimated to be in the thousands.”
“We can’t determine if Culver was under the influence when the incident occurred or not,” Valenza said. “Culver fled the scene after his vehicle allegedly struck the church, so verifying if he was under the influence at the time the incident occurred is impossible.”
Culver has a history with law enforcement. In 2013, Culver was arrested and charged with a DUI.
Valenza stated Culver’s relationship to the county commission chairman did not play a role in the sheriff’s office investigation.
“It doesn’t matter who Culver’s father is,” Valenza said. “The sheriff’s office is going to do our part,” Valenza said. “Once the investigation is complete, the information will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.”
Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver declined comment.
