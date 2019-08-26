A Georgia couple was arrested Saturday after they were accused of shoplifting from the Dothan Target.
Crystal Lyn Jackson, 34, and Christopher G. Kirkland, 34, both of Blakely, Georgia, are charged with a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.
According to police, the couple entered the Target located on U.S. Highway 231 and shoplifted roughly $68 worth of merchandise.
The couple was identified by the store’s video surveillance cameras, police said.
