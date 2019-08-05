A Washington County couple was arrested after Sheriff’s Department investigators discovered methamphetamine under a child’s car seat.
Jasmen Nichole Yon, 30, and Donald Thomas Pridgen, 32, are charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Yon is also charged with obstruction of justice by disguise, cruelty toward a child that could result in injury, and driving with a suspended license.
At about 9:30 p.m. July 22, deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Moss Hill Road and State Road 77. Yon, who was driving the vehicle, provided an identification card giving a false name. She was later positively identified, and deputies confirmed she had active warrants out of both Bay and Franklin counties.
The passenger of the vehicle, Pridgen, had outstanding warrants for his arrests in both Walton and Bay counties.
“As deputies took Pridgen into custody, a knife containing a heavy coating of methamphetamine residue was located on Pridgen,” Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said. Deputies then advised Yon they would be conducting a search of the vehicle, at which time she removed her child from her car seat. During the search deputies located a bag containing approximately one gram of methamphetamine under the child’s car seat, on top of her pacifier.”
Yon and Pridgen were booked in the Washington County Jail.
