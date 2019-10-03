A Wiregrass couple has been arrested and charged with a lewd act in public after police caught them participating in sexual relations outside at the Martin Homes Apartments, which is part of the Dothan Housing Authority.
Katarius Keon Hardwick, 29, of Dothan, and Mikayla Renee Soley, 20, of Headland, were charged with exposure or lewd act in public.
“Wednesday evening an officer was performing routine patrol when the officer came across Hardwick and Soley allegedly participating in sexual relations outside, at Martin Homes,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
Both Hardwick and Soley were charged with a misdemeanor crime, and released on a signature bond from the Dothan City Jail.
