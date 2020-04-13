A Dothan couple faces elder abuse and neglect charges after they refused to properly care for a bedridden mother, police said.
Greggory Scott Cole, 45 and his wife, Jessica Megan Cole, 34, were arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect.
According to Dothan Investigator Paul Cochrane, the victim is the mother of Jessica Cole. The Coles had been residing with the victim in the 2900 block of Nottingham Way.
“The initial report to law enforcement came through Dothan Fire/Rescue who responded to a medical call at the residence,” Cochrane said. “When medics arrived on scene the victim was found covered in feces. The floor in the victim's bedroom was was covered in feces. It was determined during the investigation the victim had open wounds that were being contaminated by saliva from a cat that was located in the room with the victim.”
According to Cochran, the victim had not been properly cleaned or received any medical attention for some time.
Police have responded to multiple calls at the residence in the past.
“The Houston County Department of Human Resources is also involved in this case,” Cochran said. “It has been brought to our attention DHR has an open investigation going regarding the Coles.”
The victim is currently receiving the needed health care treatments, and DHR is locating a safe environment, Cochran said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.