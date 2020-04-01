WESTVILLE, Florida – A Florida couple was arrested drug charges after police attempted to serve a warrant.
Kenneth Bradley Jr., 28, and Shawna M. Forehand, 36, both of Westville, Florida, were arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a residence on RM Ward Road in effort of locating Forehand, who was wanted on a outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
Once officers arrived on scene they made contact with Bradley, who was inside a shed on the property where he had been staying with Forehand. While inside the shed, deputies observed small baggie containing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia such as digital scales and spoon containing methamphetamine residue lying in plain sight.
Forehand was also located on the property.
