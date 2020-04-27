Although in-person hearings were suspended by the Supreme Court of Alabama until April 30, Dale/Geneva County Judge Bill Filmore says the courts are still open and continuing to serve the people.
“Alabama continues to lead the country in the electronic court system that allows much of the business of the court to continue even with social distancing," Filmore said. “Now with the Administrative Office of Court’s IT Department embedding Zoom software into the secure court electronic filing system, non-jury hearings can continue to be held.”
In coordination with Chief Justice Tom Parker, the Alabama State Bar, the Alabama Supreme Court, and the Circuit and District Judge Associations are working to help attorneys and the courts to continue to provide legal services to all those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The courthouse facilities remain closed the public, but the court system is open for judges, court personnel, and lawyers working on behalf of their clients.
Filmore wants the people to know that providing access to justice and the protection of those in the legal professional will continue to be the court system’s top priority.
The Administrative Office of Courts has purchases Zoom Professional licenses which will allow judges to conduct virtual hearings without the time limitations imposed by the free version of Zoom. If the judge overseeing the case initiates the virtual hearing, attorneys will receive an email notification with the date and time of the virtual hearing. The email will also include a link for the attorney to download a copy of Zoom at no expense.
According to Filmore, attorneys are being encouraged to ask the court for a virtual hearing to head off a possible backlog in the court system.
Filmore issued an administrative order setting out procedures to conduct a virtual haring during the suspension of in-person hearings. The first suspension of in-person hearings was scheduled to end April 16. However, that was extended by the Supreme Court until April 30. If the suspension is extended again, Filmore believes the virtual hearing option will become even more important.
