COVID-19 concerns lead to multiple Dale County offices closing

OZARK - Multiple offices located in the Dale County Courthouse are closed to the public until July 20 due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the Dale County Commission, the Dale County tag and property offices are closed, including all satellite offices.

The Dale County Probate Office is also closed until July 20.

The Dale County Commission did not release any information confirming or denying any county employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, last month Ozark Mayor Bob Bunting began urging residents in his city to wear a mask due to increase of COVID-19 cases in Dale County.

As of Monday, Dale County is reporting more than 288 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

