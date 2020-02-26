Cracked windshield aids in drug arrest

COTTONDALE, Florida – A Cottondale man faces drug charges following a routine traffic stop for a cracked windshield.
Joshua Blackman, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Jackson County Sheriff deputy observed a truck traveling southbound on Highway 231 with a cracked windshield obstructing the driver’s view, and a traffic stop was conducted.
Sheriff Louis Roberts III said while a deputy was writing a warning citation, K9 Roxy performed a free air sniff, which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.
A substance was located in the possession of the passenger identified as Blackman. An additional quantity of methamphetamine, as well as a cut straw containing residue was located adjacent to Blackman’s leg.
According to Roberts, a clear glass pipe commonly used to ingest methamphetamine was located in close proximity to Blackman, and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Blackman was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
