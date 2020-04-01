With several local businesses being closed and a large portion of the workforce being forced to take time off to combat the coronavirus, the crime rate within the area is steady increasing.
Since Monday, Dothan police have responded to multiple calls related to assault, domestic violence, and theft of property.
“We are starting to see our crime rate increase,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “We are especially seeing an increase in assault calls, firearm assault calls, and domestic violence calls. I don’t know if it’s because people are getting cabin fever from staying home, or if they believe no arrests are taking place due to fear of the coronavirus. But believe me, there are arrests being made.”
Monday officers responded to a firearm assault on Pryor Street where two victims were injured by gunfire. Tuesday officers responded to an assault call in the area of Franklin Street, where one female victim reported injuries from an assault. Two men were also arrested Tuesday and charged with receiving stolen property. According to police, one man had one stolen vehicle in his possession and the other man had two stolen vehicles in his possession. Tuesday night officers responded to an assault call in the area of Carl Street. According to dispatch, the victim suffered injuries to the facial area. Early Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. officers responded to two firearm assault calls near Mona Drive.
Police are not releasing any information at this time regarding the firearm assaults on Mona Drive, which are still under investigation.
Many people believe the coronavirus is preventing law enforcement from doing their job in protecting and serving the citizens of Dothan. Magill said that is incorrect information, and officers and investigators are working non-stop in not only protecting the citizens of Dothan, but enforcing the law.
“The jails are open and people are being arrested,” Magill said. “We will enforce the law.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.