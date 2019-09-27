Cyber tip leads police charging Dothan man with multiple sex crimes

A Dothan man has been arrested and charged with several sex-related crimes involving a minor following a cyber tip received by the Dothan Police Criminal Investigation Division.
William Billy Gilbert, 48, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree sodomy, according to police.
Dothan Police Sgt. Ronald Hall said Friday an investigation was started once the department received the cyber tip.
“This investigation was lengthy,” Hall said. “During the investigation it was determined Mr. Gilbert allegedly began talking with the female victim, under the age of 17, on a social media site. After conversations with the victim, Gilbert picked up the minor at a specified location and alleged crimes occurred.”
Police believe the crimes occurred in Gilbert’s vehicle, and Hall said it appears the victim met with Gilbert only once.
Gilbert is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $42,000 bond.
Hall said this arrest is another reminder that parents need to be aware of what their children are doing on social media.
“Parents need to know who their children are talking to on all social media outlets, and they also need to know what is being said on those outlets,” Hall said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.