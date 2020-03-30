OZARK – An Ozark man was arrested Friday after police say he abused his juvenile child.
Brian Matthew George, 30, is charged with torture, willful abuse of a child.
According to Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker, officers began investigating a complaint regarding a juvenile being physically abused by his father on March 23. At the completion of the investigation, George was arrested and booked in the Dale County Jail.
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ozark Police Department in the investigation.
George is out of jail on a $20,000 bond.
