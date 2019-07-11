A Dale County man was arrested on a Washington County, Florida, warrant in connection with what investigators believe is a three-state crime spree involving the theft of more than $200,000 in telecommunications equipment.
Carl Thomas Edmondson III of Midland City was booked into the Dale County Jail for burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft, and is resisting extradition to the Florida panhandle county.
On July 2, Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews received a call from an employee of CenturyLink Corporate Security explaining multiple thefts at junction box sites throughout the tri-state area. Investigators got another call from an AT&T technician on July 8 reporting a theft at a site on Orange Hill Road in Washington County.
During the investigation, WCSO was able to piece together the tag number on the vehicle utilizing covert surveillance techniques. The vehicle was identified as a rental from a national rental company. Investigators located the renter of the vehicle used in the burglary, which led them to identifying Edmondson as the suspect.
With the assistance of Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, and Ozark Police Department, Edmondson was taken into custody and thousands of dollars in equipment was recovered.
More charges are pending.
