Dale County man convicted on multiple sex crimes

An Ozark man who was found guilty of multiple sex crimes by a Dale County jury last week is facing the possibility of 30 years in prison,
Following a four-day jury trial, Chad Burdette Gulledge, 48, was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and enticing a child for sexual purposes, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
The Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division presented the evidence that Gulledge committed multiple sex acts against a young girl. The evidence included testimony from the victim as well as family and friends to whom she had disclosed what Gulledge did to her. An expert witness from the Southeast Child Advocacy Center also testified.
Gulledge could receive up to a 20 year sentence for the sexual abuse of a child under 12, a class B felony; and up to 10 years for enticing a child for sexual purpose, a class C felony.
Following Gulledge’s trial, he was taken into custody and awaits his sentencing hearing, which has not been scheduled at this time.
“Sex crimes against children are particularly tragic because of the devastation they wreak upon the victims’ innocence and trust,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “It is vital that we take these violations seriously and punish those who commit these vile crimes. By achieving this conviction, we have delivered an important measure of justice for this victim and sent a stern warning to others that this evil behavior will not be tolerated.”
Gulledge was indicted by a Dale County grand jury in November 2018, which led to his Nov. 30, 2018 arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.