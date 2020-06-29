A Dale County man has been indicted on 60 counts of child sex crimes, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Monday.
Jason Park, 40, of Newton, was served notice Friday at the Dale County Jail where he is incarcerated after being arrested previously on many of the same charges.
Parks was arrested in November and December 2019 on numerous counts of possession of pornography, sexual assault of a child less than 12, bestiality, and production of obscene material.
According to complaints filed against Park, the videos contain multiple victims, the youngest being a toddler and the oldest a 13-year-old boy.
Video titles described in the complaint contain various acts of sexual assault against children, including rape and incest.
The complaints in these cases listed probable cause that Park allegedly possessed these videos between December 2018 and November 2019.
Marshall presented evidence to the grand jury on June 17, resulting in Parks’ indictment.
According to Marshall, the indictment charges Parks with 43 counts of possession of child pornography, 13 counts of production of child pornography, and four counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 years old.
Since last November, Parks has been arrested five times on a total of 40 charges. His bond was revoked on Feb. 28 and he has been held in the Dale County Jail since that date. The indictment includes the 40 charges for which he was previously arrested, as well as 20 additional charges.
If convicted, Parks faces the following penalties:
» Possession of child pornography is a class C felony punishable by one year and one day to 10 years imprisonment for each of the 43 counts;
» Production of child pornography is a class A felony, and because the three victims were less than 12 years old, it is punishable by 20 to 99 years or life imprisonment for each of the 13 counts; and
» Sexual abuse of a child is a class B felony, and because the two victims were less than 12 years old it is punishable by 10 to 20 years for each of the four counts.
