OZARK – An Ozark man charged in the 1990 slaying of Tracy Harris pleaded guilty to murder Monday in the Dale County Courthouse.
Jeff Beasley, 54, was arrested in January and charged with murder after his ex-wife told Ozark police and the Dale County District Attorney’s Office that Beasley killed Harris.
Dale County Circuit Judge William H. Filmore sentenced Beasley to 30 years in prison.
Beasley’s January arrest came just days before Harris’ husband, Carl Harris, was to stand trial for her slaying.
Charges against Harris were dropped.
“I am proud of the hard work and determination my Assistant District Attorney Jordan Davis displayed,” Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams said. “When she was reviewing for Carl Harris’ murder case, she found previous information regarding Beasley’s ex-wife speaking with law enforcement. She could have let that information fall to the side but she didn’t. She was determined to find out the truth and follow the truth, and that truth led to the charges against Mr. Harris being dropped, and the man responsible for the death of Tracy Harris being arrested.”
Adams stressed his sympathy regarding Harris being arrested for his ex-wife’s murder. However, he also said Harris’ arrest did eventually lead to the right path being followed which resulted in Beasley being arrested and now sentenced for the murder of Tracy Harris.
According to Adams, the witness previously stated she would not have spoken with law enforcement regarding her ex-husband responsibility for the Harris's death.
“When we spoke with the witness earlier this year she said she would testify to her statement given in 1990, but the next day she changed her mind,” Adams said. “It wasn’t until she received a subpoena, and she realized she would have to testify in court, is when she testified to her previous statement.
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker confirmed that Beasley lived in Ozark at the time of the killing and at the time he was arrested.
Tracy Harris went missing on March 7, 1990. Her body was discovered a week later in the Choctawhatchee River off County Road 20.
An autopsy determined that she died by drowning, and that there was water and sand found in her lungs. It also noted bruising on the side of her neck consistent with strangulation.
“I am pleased Ms. Harris’ family can now have closure after all this time,” Adams said. “The family has wanted justice for some time, and today that have that justice. It is our job to follow the truth, and the arrest of Beasley is a fine example of Jordan following the truth until the end.”
With regard to the prosecution of Carl Harris, Adams said evidence had piled up against Harris, and that evidence would lead any person to reasonably believe Harris was involved in Tracy’s murder.
