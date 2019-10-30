A Daleville man facing multiple child pornography charges pleaded guilty this week just days before his November jury trial.
Dane Corpa, 37, of Daleville, was arrested on June 16 on 20 pornography charges, most involving minors. On July 11, additional pornography charges were lodged.
Corpa is charged with 15 counts of possession of pornography material involving a minor, three counts of pornography obscene matter disseminated, and two counts of pornography producing with minors.
District Attorney Kirke Adams said Corpa was sentenced to serve 25 years in a state penitentiary.
According to Adams, some of Corpa’s victims may be local, and some of the images and video are strictly from the internet. The alleged crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2016, and June 30, 2018.
Court documents show the grand jury indicted Corpa on Sept. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.