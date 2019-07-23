The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Dale County man wanted for questioning in a recent Geneva County arson case.
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said deputies are searching for Jonathan Champale Miles, 33, of Daleville.
Miles is wanted for questioning in a case involving the burning of his ex-girlfriend’s motorhome on County Road 58 recently.
“While speaking with the victim she informed us Mr. Miles had previously made comments about setting her camper trailer on fire,” Helms said. “When the victim went to church Sunday, she came home to find her camper trailer on fire.”
Court records show Miles pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in 2010.
“From my understanding Mr. Miles was just released from the Alabama Department of Corrections after serving a partial sentence,” Helms said. “Also, I believe he has an outstanding charge in Dale County.”
Dale County Sheriff Office investigators told the Dothan Eagle in January 2010 Miles was arrested and charged with felony first-degree rape and felony second-degree rape.
According to investigators, officers arrested Miles in September 2009 on a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a 13-year-old girl was found in a hotel room with him.
Miles is also known by his alias, Prat Miles.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Miles is asked to call the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at 334-684-5660.
