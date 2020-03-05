ARITON – An early morning pursuit with an armed suspect has left a Dale County man dead, and a Dale County Sheriff's deputy being placed on administrative leave.
At 12:20 a.m. Thursday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street regarding a traffic violation. As the deputy conducted the stop, he was informed the driver had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.
“The driver refused to comply with the deputy, and a pursuit began,” said Chief Deputy Mason Bynum. “The pursuit continued traveling north to the intersection of Highway 231 where the suspect lost control as he entered the intersection.”
According to Mason, as the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver produced a handgun, and the deputy engaged the suspect with deadly force. The deputy has not been identified.
The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.
“As standard procedure, this case has been turned over to Alabama State Bureau of Investigations,” Mason said. “The deputy has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.