Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ALABAMA...FLORIDA...GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AT COLUMBIA L&D AFFECTING HOUSTON...JACKSON... EARLY AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AT COLUMBIA L&D. * FROM THIS MORNING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 5:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 101.1 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 106.0 FEET. * FORECAST: RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 111.4 FEET BY TONIGHT. * IMPACT: AT 112.0 FEET: IN HOUSTON COUNTY, WATER WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD RIVER ROAD IN COLUMBIA AND JOWERS AND BOAT LANDING ROAD IN GORDON. &&