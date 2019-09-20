A Daleville man jailed in Enterprise on child pornography charges now faces additional counts.
Larry Michael Ross, 63, was arrested Tuesday on one count of possession of obscene material with intent to distribute and 25 counts of possession of obscene material. On Thursday, he was charged with two counts of possession of obscene material involving young children, Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund said.
The arrest follows an investigation that began Sept. 13. Detectives searched the suspect’s residence and seized cell phones, DVDs, and hard drives.
Ross is currently in the Coffee County Jail on bonds totaling $405,500.
