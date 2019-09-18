Enterprise police arrested a Daleville man Tuesday on charges of child pornography.
Larry Michael Ross, 63, was charged with two counts of possession of obscene material.
The arrest follows an investigation that began Sept. 13. Enterprise police detectives searched the suspect’s residence and seized cell phones, DVDs and hard drives. A forensic examination is underway, and police say dozens of pornographic images and videos of children have been recovered.
Ross is being held at the Coffee County Jail. Additional charges may be forthcoming.
