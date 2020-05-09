DALEVILLE – A search is ongoing for a possible suspect related to the discovery of man who police found dead of an apparent gunshot wound when they responded to a vehicle accident here Friday night.
Although few details are being released, according to the Daleville Police Department, officers responded to an accident on Highway 84 near the Choctawhatchee River Bridge around 9 p.m. when they found a deceased body.
Police did not release the victim’s name Saturday, and said the investigation is ongoing. No additional details are expected to be released until Monday. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to assist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.